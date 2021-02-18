Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 5,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $90,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

IBM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

