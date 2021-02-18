Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 91,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $205,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

