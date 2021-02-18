Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.54% of Robert Half International worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,922,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 883,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 9,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $77.12.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.