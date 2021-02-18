Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,787 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $78,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 684,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

