Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,818,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.13. 18,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,764. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

