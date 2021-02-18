Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 11,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of The Progressive worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 349,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 77,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,120. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

