Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 12,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $38,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 54,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.96. 15,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

