Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 475,894 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,894 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of Rollins worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 11,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,620. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

