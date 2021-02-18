Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 7,473 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Twilio worth $39,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock valued at $58,646,441 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $33.93 on Thursday, hitting $445.58. 147,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.79 and a 200 day moving average of $309.32. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

