Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $48,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.03.

ATVI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 168,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

