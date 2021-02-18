Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.23% of Biogen worth $84,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $273.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $267.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

