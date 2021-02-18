Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $198,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.24. 32,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

