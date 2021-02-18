Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $106.38 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $106,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.55. 327,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

