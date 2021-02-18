Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $190.31 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $190,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,186. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.92. The stock had a trading volume of 334,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

