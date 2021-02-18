Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $33.66 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,205. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average is $282.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

