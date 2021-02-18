Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $79.59 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $79,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

