Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.19% of Fastenal worth $54,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 56,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,869. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

