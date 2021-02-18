Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock worth $13,010,795 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

