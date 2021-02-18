Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 15,400 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.07. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,574. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

