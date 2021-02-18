Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 15,600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,762,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $448.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

