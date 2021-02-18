Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 16,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,436,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

