Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $183,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $577.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

