Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 3,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $138,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.49. 153,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

