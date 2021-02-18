Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 416,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of The Kroger worth $38,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 42,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 250,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

