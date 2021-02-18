Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 52,100 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after buying an additional 155,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.25. 66,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,077. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

