Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Danaher worth $199,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.