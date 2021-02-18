Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 38,900 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $83,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $314.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

