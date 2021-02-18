Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 406,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $96,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 264,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

