Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 660,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 660,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.69. 333,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

