Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $64,269.32 and $17.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00854659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00034904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.47 or 0.05118543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

