Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $1,093,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50.

SITM stock traded down $15.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,306. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

