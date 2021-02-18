Rally Market Capitalization Tops $18.11 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $884,993.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.