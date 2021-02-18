Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 9.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.34. 450,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,901,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
Several research firms have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.
Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.