Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RNGR opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

