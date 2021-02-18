Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $861,158.43 and approximately $215,196.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.