Raymond James Begins Coverage on Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 155,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

