Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

