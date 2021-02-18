RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 44,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The stock has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

