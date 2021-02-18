RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $158.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.82 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $607.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $671.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,572 shares of company stock worth $12,283,754. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

