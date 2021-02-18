RChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $538,560.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $538,560.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 119.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.