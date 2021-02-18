RE/MAX (RMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $726.88 million, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

