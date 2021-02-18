REAL (REAL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One REAL token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REAL has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $18.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

