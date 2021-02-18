Rebased Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Rebased token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rebased has a market cap of $149,484.62 and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.