Red Pulse Phoenix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,914.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

