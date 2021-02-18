ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $166.61 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $166.61 million and $4.33 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

