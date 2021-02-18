Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Redfin stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

