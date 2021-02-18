REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

INTC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.75. 861,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a market cap of $250.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

