Reef Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $127.82 million and approximately $178.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.