Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $623.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,016. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

