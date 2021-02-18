Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RS stock opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

