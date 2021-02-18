Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of RS stock opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
